MCPS accepting applications for Fall virtual learning

After over a year of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mecklenburg County Public Schools are finally planning for a return to face-to-face learning, however, some families may choose to keep their student involved in a virtual learning format.
“It is our position that students learn best - and may safely learn - in a face to face school setting with proper precautions in place to mitigate or contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”
For students wishing to remain on a virtually learning schedule an application is required for the coming fall semester. The application will be reviewed by Mecklenburg County Public Schools personnel and will then be approved or denied. If denied, the student will be required to report to face-to-face learning in the fall and will have to follow the MCPS safety protocols that may be in place.
Information on Virtual Learning for 2021-22
Mecklenburg County Public Schools will continue to allow students to access virtual instruction for courses not currently offered in the 2021-2022 Program of Studies. Examples of this would include courses such as physics or world languages. Any such single virtual course request will be addressed on a case-by-case basis and would be taught through Virtual Virginia. The family should work with the school counselor for details to take a single course virtually.
Families wishing for their student(s) to learn virtually full day will be required to meet division criteria (outlined below) and submit this completed application to be considered for that option. Virtual courses will be taught by a certified teacher employed by Virtual Virginia using the CANVAS web-based platform. Any student approved for virtual learning is required to take a full academic load. If the application for virtual learning is approved, the student will be assigned a MCPS mentor/point of contact to relay school information and monitor student progress. All instruction will be delivered synchronously by Virtual Virginia according to their daily schedule. Synchronous learning is required by Virtual Virginia. This means students and their teacher are virtually together live on screen via the internet during the scheduled class period. Thus, students must have reliable internet access and be on-line each day from 8am-3pm, approximately.
Remote Learning Details
1. MCPS will check out a Chromebook to the student from their school for them to access virtual courses.
2. Attendance will be taken daily through Virtual Virginia and reported to MCPS.
3. Grades will be calculated by Virtual Virginia and shared with MCPS.
4. Report cards will be distributed by MCPS.
5. Any student approved for virtual learning/courses will be required to take all state tests assigned to that grade level or content area.
6. Any remote learning student will also participate in periodic local testing, such as benchmark assessments.
7. All MCPS or state-required tests will be taken in person in the school setting.
8. The Virtual Virginia Calendar is different from the MCPS calendar, but MCPS will coordinate with Virtual Virginia as closely as possible.
9. Remote learning students are MCPS students and may participate in clubs, activities, sports, or other organizations. Transportation will not be provided to/from the school for these activities.
MCPS Criteria for Conditional Approval of Virtual Learning
MCPS understands some students may learn well remotely. For most students, however, in-person learning is most appropriate. In order to receive conditional approval for virtual learning for the 2021-22 academic years, all of the following conditions must be met:
The student –
1. Must have a ‘C’ or better average in all core classes (English, math, social studies, science) for the 2020-21 academic year.
2. Must have an attendance rate of at least 90% for the 2020-21 academic year.
3. Must have reliable Internet connection and workspace conducive to synchronous learning according to Virtual Virginia’s synchronous schedule.
4. Must commit to this program minimally for the first semester.
5. Elementary level students must have an adult available to assist them with schoolwork during school hours.
