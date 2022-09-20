Skanska has requested a schedule extension for the work on the new middle/high school facility.
A letter from Senior Vice President Curtis Elwick read,“As you are aware the schedule for the project has been impacted by reasons outside of our control. Our current contract anticipated that our services would be needed through the end of August 2022 and that the project would reach final completion by that time and that the project would be closed out from a financial prospective.”
The letter asks that the schedule be extended through November of 2022 with a $95,000 three-month extension fee to be paid with contingency funds.
Chairman Honeycutt stated concerns about the school being in that amount of time after doing a walk through and looking at the progress. Skanska representatives said that “their fingers were crossed” and they were going to “push” to get everything done.
Wanda Bailey asked at what point “trouble tickets” were referred back to the contractor and not MCPS maintenance for issues such as the gym light s not working and other major concerns.
As of right now, concerns are addressed to a spreadsheet that is being kept by school office staff and are considered “contractor problems” since the school is brand new.
Brian Dalton said, “We’re in a new building so it is contractor responsibility honestly. We have a year to work out the a bugs and the bugs that we find are their problems.”
Dalton said in order to get everything done at the new complex he needs to become “not so inundated” in constant requests everyday.
“We understand that there is a long ways to go. You asked about punch list items and we want to get them done as quick as we can but keep in mind we’re focused on doing these during off hours. That means nights and weekends because we do not want to interrupt instruction in any kind of way.”
The Board voted unanimously to extend the schedule through November 2022.
In other news, Superintendent Nichols said the first week of school went “very well” at the Monday School Board meeting with the exception of a few challenges; the biggest being dealing with transportation.
“We knew that there were going to be some concerns related to the crossing between Highway 58, Highway 4, and Wooden Bridge Road. That hit us hard the first day.”
Nichols said there were also issues with parents, particularly on the first day, wanting to drive their children to school. “We had to double up in some areas their but I think through the week things have gotten better as we’ve gotten used to it.”
The Superintendent also said that they faced significant challenges with bus drivers having to drive two different routes. “There are a lot of new students that have come in, which we are pleased to see. I think we have over 70 at the high school and over 50 at the middle school.”
Bus routes are having to work to accommodate those new students and some that were enrolled in school but had originally chosen not to ride the bus and later changed that decision.
“I have heard from the Secretary of Education, along with the Community College System and the Higher Education Center in South Boston, that tomorrow we will be meeting to put the Lab School application in place. We’re very excited about that. This will be a planning year and I will give you more information as we work out the details but that whole process is going very well.”
Some of the administrators have started having conversations about class scheduling for next year. Nichols said the schools have been on a four by four block schedule for a long time and there have a lot of questions about changing it moving into the next school year.
Dual Enrollment continues to be a source of questions according to Nichols. “I just want to remind the Board that for several years now we have let it be known that there are some significant concerns about the future of, not dual enrollment in and of itself because we want to have it.” He continued, “Several years ago I pointed out that we had a problem with teacher shortage, particularly in the area of persons who had the appropriate credentials and Master’s Degrees in the subject areas to be able to continue that.”
Nichols said there were budget issues and many other things that contributed to the dual enrollment situation and that they also had the community college come and explain significant concerns about students entering college associate’s degrees and so many dual enrollment credits due to it’s negative impact on financial aid.
There were also concerns coming from the colleges themselves about whether or not students coming in with associate’s degrees were ready for the next university level.
