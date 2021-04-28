Forbes added to Mecklenburg Veterans Memorial

On April 21, Chase City Town Manager Dusty Forbes’ service was immortalized as a brick was lain in his honor at the Mecklenburg County Veterans Memorial. Forbes served in the US Navy during operation Desert Storm. Forbes now serves as the VFW’s Commander in Clarksville. The Veterans Memorial Committee as well as Shelly Moore, of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, were present to commemorate and honor Dusty Forbes.