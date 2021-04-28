Forbes added to Mecklenburg Veterans Memorial

On April 21, Chase City Town Manager Dusty Forbes’ service was immortalized as a brick was lain in his honor at the Mecklenburg County Veterans Memorial. Forbes served in the US Navy during operation Desert Storm. Forbes now serves as the VFW’s Commander in Clarksville. The Veterans Memorial Committee as well as Shelly Moore, of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, were present to commemorate and honor Dusty Forbes.
Most Popular
Articles
- SHOPS celebrating hometown heroes
- Clover man dies in head on collision
- Where and How to get the COVID Vaccine in Southern Virginia and Northern North Carolina
- Delivering drugs to a prisoner
- Williams named BA Student of the Month
- Pastor David Carl Baird
- Vibrant Church continues with Farmers to Families Program
- Dr. D Sports: Barmoy Earns First Win
- Golf Tournament Success; Chamber hosts scholarship fundraiser
- Glorious Events and Designs opens
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Events
-
May 1
-
May 4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.