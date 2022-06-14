Editor's Note: Comments from Director of Finance Sheila Cutrell are from a meeting with Town Manager Kim Callis and the South Hill Enterprise held on Monday, June 6. Cutrell was not present for the Monday, June 13 Town Council meeting.
Shep Moss raised questions at the Monday night Council meeting about the proper procedure for destroying public records.
Moss presented the Council with photos of boxes containing outdated documents from Town Hall being burned at the Waste Water Treatment Plant and questioned the method used.
In a July 6 meeting with the South Hill Enterprise, Director of Finance Sheila Cutrell explained that the Town used the burning method to destroy outdated records on May 4 and May 19, which was done in conjunction with a retention schedule provided by the Library of Virginia, according to Cutrell.
Under the Code of Virginia § 42.1-85, the Library of Virginia (LVA) has the authority to issue regulations governing the retention and disposition of state and local public records.
Before a state agency or locality can destroy public records:
- A records officer for the organization must be designated in writing by completing and filing a Records Officer Designation and Responsibilities (RM-25 Form) with the Library of Virginia.
- Records to be destroyed must be covered by a Library of Virginia-approved general or specific records retention and disposition schedule and the retention period for the records must have expired.
- All investigations, litigation, required audits, and Virginia Freedom of Information Act requests must be completed or fulfilled.
-The organization’s designated records officer and an approving official must authorize destruction by completing a Certificate of Records Destruction (RM-3 Form) prior to the records being destroyed.
Town offices have often used a shredding contractor to terminate outdated documents, though according to Callis and Cutrell, burning is used when there is a large amount of information to be destroyed.
At the Monday night meeting Callis added that the burn site has been approved by the Virginia Department of Forestry.
“I don’t think that the Department of Forestry is qualified to tell us if that area is suitable for burning public record. I would think they would deal with brush and debris, not public records,” said Moss.
The Town Attorney added that it is important to remember that these documents were no longer public record. “They are debris, they’re trash. They contain personal information and so the Library of Virginia determines through their process that they are to be destroyed and they provide two alternatives; shredding or burning.”
Moss questioned whether or not Callis could confirm that there was personal information within the boxes that were destroyed. “I did not go through every single record to see if they had social security numbers or not. I trusted my Director of Finance and my designated records officer to do this.”
“I can’t confirm that there were no social security numbers in those records but I can tell you that our personnel, our confidential records, and our payroll records were not part of that destruction,” said Callis.
Moss argued that there was a difference between burning and incinerating, stating that incineration was done in a closed, secure environment.
“The definition of incinerating is to destroy by burning. The records were destroyed by burning at that location, which was built for burning records,” said Callis.
“We historically send miscellaneous things to be shredded but for large volumes like this, that are only destroyed periodically, it’s much less expensive to burn them,” said Callis.
The Library of Virginia says that the “destruction of confidential or privacy- protected paper records will be done by shredding, pulping, or incineration”.
The RM-3 form, filed on May 17, stated that the burned records consisted of accounts payable information and cash and bank reports dating from July 1, 2014 to June 30, 2018 and accounts receivable reports dating from July 1, 2016 to June 30, 2018.
According to Callis, the burning was “handled” by Director of Municipal Services C.J. Dean. Cutrell added that Leslie Kubasek, the Designated Records Officer through the Library of Virginia, was present for the May 19 burning. All records destruction was affirmed on the May 17 RM-3 form by Kubasek and approved by Cutrell.
“All of the information is out there on the Library of Virginia’s website. The destruction and retention schedules are out there as to how long you have to keep what documents. There’s instructions on how you can destroy records and the different methods of destruction. Our RM-3’s are out there as well,” said Cutrell on June 6..
Moss questioned why records were burned before the RM-3 formed was filed. “These forms were filed on May 19 after the documents were destroyed, not before per the instructions. And also these dates go back all the way to 2007 if I’m reading this correctly. So accounts payable, accounts receivable, cash and bank reports, internal audit reports, and grant files dating to 2007 that the form was done on May 13, 2022. So have we not been following the code all along?”
Moss continued, “These records were filed all at one time and it is my belief and my opinion that you did this after I brought it to your attention to cover up because our records officer was designated in April of 2022. I do not know who it was before then.”
Callis answered that the Town did not have a records officer before then and that “many towns don’t”.
Ben Taylor asked the Town Attorney if any laws were broken in this process.
“Councilman Taylor all I know is that we’ve gone through the Virginia Code and the Library of Virginia’s process. We’ve gone through to make sure that these records are controlled by Town employees at all times. They go from town property to town property. We’re speculating whether records were left unattended. I don’t know and so without really knowing whether or not someone was leaving records unattended for a certain amount of time we really don't know. We’re speculating but as far as the process that we’ve got in place, it is consistent with the Virginia code, it’s consistent with the Library of Virginia’s regulations and policies.”
Ben Taylor asked Moss who took the photos and sent them to him. Moss replied that he would not reveal where the photos came from. “I have no idea who took the photos. They were given to me by a concerned citizen.”
“But you won’t tell us who?” asked Taylor. “The matter of where the pictures came from is not the issue,” said Moss.
“[Director of Municipal Services] C.J. Dean supervised the burning of these documents. The fire department was notified that we were burning when the fire looked like it was spreading. They came with the brush truck, they sprayed, and they took pictures. So how did you get fire department pictures?” Taylor asked Moss.
“I never said the fire department took the pictures,” said Moss.
“It seems to me like it’s an inside job. Somebody trying to make [Callis] and the Town look bad. They took these pictures and gave them to you. It’s an inside job no question about it. They even went to the newspaper. Talking about a set up,” said Taylor.
Taylor added that he was not interested in micromanaging someone else’s job. “I don’t need to micromanage Kim or C.J. or anyone else. So we’ve got pictures of the loading dock, pictures of the fire department and they sent them to the newspaper. The newspaper even came and wanted to do an interview and didn’t find anything worth printing.”
Councilman Ben Taylor was not present for the meeting between Kim Callis, Sheila Cutrell, and the South Hill Enterprise that took place on June 6 at Town Hall.
“Nobody is trying to cover up anything. It’s a pit and they burn there. It’s that simple.To bring this out to make [Callis] look bad, smells. It stinks. I’m tired of every month there’s something you bring up,” Taylor said referring to Moss.
“You’re trying to embarrass [Callis] or this team that works for our town. Yes I’m taking it personally. Your disdain, your dislike is evident. People talk about it all the time to me. You do it all the time under the guise of transparency. It’s not transparency. He couldn’t be anymore transparent. The lawyer says it’s not illegal.” Taylor continued, “He’s done nothing wrong. He’s done nothing illegal and whoever this is, and I think I know who it is taking the pictures here. I have a pretty good idea who doing it, and [Council] does too. Those who are in the know do. We know what’s going on.”
Councilman Joseph Taylor added, “I would have to assume that there was sensitive information in these boxes for my own benchmarking purposes. If it’s in compliance with the code then I’m pleased that we are in compliance.”
Mike Moody and Delores Luster agreed that they were comfortable with the burning process and were pleased that it was done legally but took issue with records being left unattended on the loading dock at Town Hall. “[The records] need to be safeguarded until the time that they are destroyed. Other than that I have no issue with the process," said Luster.
Moody asked that in the future the Council be given information on the cost of shredding versus burning.
“I want to make sure that the public understands that nothing illegal has been done and the insinuations out there are false,” said Ben Taylor.
“I guess my point is, just because something is legal doesn’t mean it’s right and it’s not the best we can do for our citizens. It does not mean that we are protecting their privacy the best that we can do it,” said Moss.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.