Supervisors hear plea to exempt logging equipment from taxes

For the first time in almost a year, the public was welcomed to the regular Board of Supervisors meeting. Several representatives for the local logging scene were in attendance to talk to the Board about adopting a tax ordinance exemption for forest harvesting equipment. Vance Wright, of Wright Forestry stated, “Ag and forestry, we bring money to the county because we’re growing something and producing a product that leaves and goes away. We bring money in, and I think those types of businesses need to be supported as much as we can so we can help increase our revenue for these counties.”
Adam Wilbourne of Wilbourne Land and Timber and Ron Jenkins, Executive Director of the Virginia Loggers Association also gave comments supporting an exemption on forest harvesting equipment. Tom Tanner added in closing remarks that he, “hope[s] that with the input from the logging association that down the road the budget committee will look at [it].”
The Board unanimously approved a special exception permit brought forth from Brent Morris of South Hill to reopen Morris’s Mobile Home Park to allow for the addition of one mobile home. Morris, “made the decision to reopen the park due to the expansion of Microsoft and the need of housing.”
The Board approved two other applications: rezoning of Larry Gartin’s property from business B1 to Agricultural, and a special exception permit from Teresa Downey to operate her kettle corn business in her neighborhood. Jim Jennings explained, “They do festivals popping kettle corn and they want to be able to do that at their home to sell it when people want it for events.”
Russell Slayton presented the proposed conveyance of easement in the Narcova Subdivision of the county. Slayton stated, “This is a matter which has been before the Board in the past on a number of occasions. The Pegrams own a lot in Narcova. Their lot does not have a septic site that was approved…so there’s an offsite septic system.” The Pegrams need an easement by the County to allow them to run a sewer line under Dogwood Lane from their house to the septic site. The Board approved this matter as well.
The Tri-County Community Action Agency presented their annual report to the Board. Mrs. Petrina Carter shared that Tri-County’s Head Start classroom opened back in September. Tri-County has been offering both in-person and virtual classes for their students; classes are set to end June 15.
Since opening in September, Tri-County has only had to close down one classroom after a student tested positive for COVID. Two teachers also contracted the virus, Mrs. Carter shared she was thankful that none of the cases ended in serious illness requiring a hospital. Everyone has recovered.
Mrs. Carter also shared with the Board that their Chase City location has officially opened, though they have not hosted a ribbon cutting yet with COVID regulations still in place. They are looking to hold a post-opening ribbon cutting sometime in the near future. Tri-County also had to relocate their La Crosse classroom and will be opening it in South Hill come August. Through a partnership with Microsoft, Tri-County has also acquired an open access tech lab that they hope to see open in August as well.
Virginia legislature passed a bill this year that doesn’t allow localities to operate a split precinct. Precincts now have to be wholly contained within a Congressional District, Senate District or a local district. Jason Corwin brought to the attention of the Board that the Town of Brodnax is a split precinct. Corwin requested that the Board approve for the registrar’s office to continue running the split precint. Corwin stated, “Nothing will change for the voters of the county. They just need it on record that we request this waiver so that we can continue to operate things as we have in the past.” The only other option Corwin presented is that the Board and Brunswick County work together to have Brunswick County absorb the 18 Mecklenburg voters within Brodnax. The Board approved creation of the waiver to allow for Brodnax to continue business as usual.
Corwin also let the Board know that state legislature will now require that campaign finances going forward are done online. The state will be using an online reporting system called Comet. Corwin has already spoken with the Department of Elections and plans to have an official come down to Mecklenburg to teach a class on how to use the Comet system and software.
Paul Nichols gave a rundown on the latest school update; roofing is now completely done over the high school gyms. The cafeteria areas are more complete. Now, windows are up in the middle school cafeteria. On the main high school building, second floors are being lured and walls are beginning to go up on the second floor.
Lisa Gillespie has resigned from the Mecklenburg/Brunswick Regional Airport Commission; the Board has appointed Charles Magann in her stead.
