Recently inaugurated Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin started off his term by signing an executive order stating that parents “may elect for their children not to be subject to any mask mandate in effect at the child’s school or educational program.”
The order read, “Recent government orders requiring virtually every child in Virginia wear masks virtually every moment they are in school have proven ineffective and impractical. They have also failed to keep up with rapidly changing scientific information.”
It continues to say that the previous order issued by Ralph Northam notes that correct mask use helps reduce transmission of the virus.
“As parents and educators have observed, many children wear masks incorrectly, providing little or no health benefit. The masks worn by children are often ineffective because they are made from cloth material, and they are often not clean, resulting in the collection of impurities, including bacteria and parasites. Additionally, wearing masks for prolonged periods of time, such as for an entire school day, decreases their effectiveness. Masking may be more or less effective dependent on the age of the child.”
Youngkin’s order stressed that the negative effects of wearing masks in school outweighed the positive. “At the same time that a universal masking requirement in schools has provided inconsistent health benefits, the universal requirement has also inflicted notable harm and proven to be impracticable. Masks inhibit the ability of children to communicate, delay language development, and impede the growth of emotional and social skills. Some children report difficulty breathing and discomfort as a result of masks. Masks have also increased feelings of isolation, exacerbating mental health issues, which in many cases pose a greater health risk to children than COVID-19. Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, mask mandates in schools have proved demoralizing to children facing these and other difficulties.”
A statement issued by School Superintendent Paul Nichols said, “We expect that there are a variety of opinions among our families about this new order.”
It continued, “Over the next few days, we will closely monitor any possible updates to the executive order and other laws in place that appear to conflict with the order. We ask for your grace and patience as this is sorted out for all schools in Virginia and then will provide an update during the week as the situation becomes clearer for any possible changes to our health mitigation after this week. The safety of our students and staff will always be our first priority. We understand and respect there are different viewpoints on this issue, both throughout our Commonwealth and our City. Right now, we are focusing on understanding this order and evaluating how best to operationalize it without compromising our ongoing commitment to safety for everyone in our schools. As always, we appreciate your understanding and support.”
As of Monday, January 24, Executive Order 79 demands the following:
1. The State Health Commissioner shall terminate Order of Public Health Emergency Order Ten (2021).
2. The parents of any child enrolled in a elementary or secondary school or a school based early childcare and educational program may elect for their children not to be subject to any mask mandate in effect at the child’s school or educational program. 3. No parent electing that a mask mandate should not apply to his or her child shall be required to provide a reason or make any certification concerning their child’s health or education.
4. A child whose parent has elected that he or she is not subject to a mask mandate should not be required to wear a mask under any policy implemented by a teacher, school, school district, the Department of Education, or any other state authority.
5. The Superintendent of Public Instruction shall rescind the Interim Guidance for COVID-19 Prevention in Virginia PreK-12 Schools, issued January 14, 2021, and updated October 14, 2021, and issue new guidance for COVID-19 Prevention consistent with this Order.
6. School districts should marshal any resources available to improve inspection, testing, maintenance, repair, replacement and upgrades of equipment to improve the indoor air quality in school facilities, including mechanical and non-mechanical heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, filtering, purification, fans, control systems and window and door repair.
