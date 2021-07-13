Clarksville’s 44th Annual Virginia Lake Festival kicks off on Friday, July 16 with welcoming ceremonies at 6:30 p.m. followed by live music from the Tobacco Road Band. Carnival rides, games, and food will be available at 5 p.m.
The area’s largest event is back after being cancelled last year due to the Coronavirus pandemic. “We were unsure until the end of May that we would be able to host the event with pending COVID restrictions, which has caused a lower vendor count this year. We still have over 150 vendors ranging from Crafts, Food, and Non-profits and Retail items. Vendors are coming not only from Virginia, but also other states like Florida, Ohio, North and South Carolina, Alabama, Maryland, & Georgia,” said Clarksville Chamber Executive Director, Sheila Cuykendall.
Saturday, July 17 brings plenty of fun and activities for everyone. The traditional Hot Air Balloon Shows will begin at 7 a.m. and last until 6 p.m. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. guests can enjoy arts and crafts vendors, good food, and helicopter rides.
“We have lots of new and exciting booths including: wood workings, acrylic and oil paintings, pottery, jewelry, personalized items, clothing, home accessories and even homemade pet food and attire.”
There will be a Car Show at the Clarksville Regional Museum and a Tractor Pull at noon. Be sure not to miss this year’s sand sculpture artist in action and watch the vision come to life.
Kids will enjoy multiple special guests and performers including: Tinker Bell, Jack Sparrow, Baby Shark, and Twisted Dog.
Konnection Band will take the stage at 7 p.m. with The Gathering of the Boats beginning at 8:30 p.m.
The festival will close with the 9 p.m. fireworks show on the lake. Spectators will be parked along the side of the road so please use caution when traveling in the Clarksville area during this time. For safety, local law enforcement has asked everyone to refrain from parking on the Highway 58 Bypass Bridge.
