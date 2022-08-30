KFS Student Recognized Nationally for Academic Achievement

Kenston Forest School senior Jesse Daniel Rimon is the first student from that school to earn the National Recognition Program award from the College Board.
Jesse Rimon, known by family and friends as JD, has been named by the College Board as a recipient of the National Rural and Small Town award. This award recognizes the outstanding academic achievements of students from small towns throughout the country. To be eligible for this recognition, students have to maintain both a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and score in the top 10 percent out of all the students in the Virginia Commonwealth who took the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test in 2021. JD scored in the 98th percentile for that test.
“I feel a sense of accomplishment because it took a lot of hard work and dedication to get here,” JD says. “I am very optimistic about the future. I hope that all the sacrifices I have made will pay off.”
JD, who was elected as Kenston Forest School’s SGA president for the current school year, can add this most recent recognition to his list of academic achievements. In addition to being on the Kenston Forest School’s honor roll for the past 3 years, he has also been named to the President’s List for Southside Virginia Community College (SVCC) and the Dean’s List for Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA).
He has been taking Dual Enrollment courses in both colleges while in high school. He expects to graduate with two associate degrees later this academic year before he actually graduates from high school— an Associate of Arts and Sciences degree in General Studies at SVCC and an Associate of Science degree in Mathematics Specialization from NOVA. He has already qualified for a General Education Certificate from SVCC.
He has also done exceptionally well in another College Board administered test, the AP Calculus BC, which he took while he was in tenth grade. Very few students in the area opt to take this test because of its advanced content. He says that the classes that he took online at the Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth enabled him to prepare for that rigorous test.
“I plan to continue my education hopefully at my dream school, MIT, majoring in Computer Science and perhaps pursuing a doctorate degree later on,” JD says.
“Afterwards, who knows? Maybe I could start a technology company and make the world a better place. Or I could teach and share my knowledge.”
Teaching is an activity that JD enjoys. For the past two summers, he has been teaching coding and game design to students interested in computers and technology. He is also a math tutor at Kenston Forest School. JD says that he likes to help out in the community and has logged more than 100 volunteer hours since eighth grade.
Many in the community may recognize JD for his musical talents. He is the official pianist at First Baptist Church in South Hill for the past 3 years, and has been invited to play piano for the South Hill Music Club on multiple occasions. He has appeared in numerous theatrical productions at the local Colonial Center for the Performing Arts, including playing live music on a keyboard for A Charlie Brown Christmas. JD is the current president of the Colonial Center’s drama club for teens and kids.
He has also participated in the American Legion Virginia Boys State event this year, during which he was a medal recipient of the Dr. George Blume Best Citizen Award. He has been a Rotary Youth Leadership Awards delegate and is active in the 4H Game Changineer program, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and Rotary Interact. He is on his school’s golf team and has competed in chess and Rubik’s cube tournaments.
