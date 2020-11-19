LaCrosse Holiday trash pick up schedule
TRASH WILL BE COLLECTED WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 25TH INSTEAD OF THURSDAY THANKSGIVING WEEK.
 
TRASH WILL BE COLLECTED WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 23RD INSTEAD OF THURSDAY CHRISTMAS WEEK.
 
Town of La Crosse - Holiday Schedule
THANKSGIVING
Closed:
November 25th Wednesday at noon.
November 26th Thursday - CLOSED
November 28th Friday - CLOSED
 
CHRISTMAS
Closed:
December 24th - Thursday
December 25th - Friday
 
NEW YEAR'S
Closed:
January 1st - Friday