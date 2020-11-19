LaCrosse Holiday trash pick up schedule

TRASH WILL BE COLLECTED WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 25TH INSTEAD OF THURSDAY THANKSGIVING WEEK.TRASH WILL BE COLLECTED WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 23RD INSTEAD OF THURSDAY CHRISTMAS WEEK.Town of La Crosse - Holiday ScheduleTHANKSGIVINGClosed:November 25th Wednesday at noon.November 26th Thursday - CLOSEDNovember 28th Friday - CLOSEDCHRISTMASClosed:December 24th - ThursdayDecember 25th - FridayNEW YEAR'SClosed:January 1st - Friday
