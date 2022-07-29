Beginning in August, there will be several changes taking place at the Bread Box Food Pantry and CARE Program.
The leadership team will see some changes. Amber Thomas will be stepping into the President position and leading the operations of both the pantry and CARE programs. The current President, Dana Debaets, will be stepping down and joining another developing outreach called the ARK Ministries: a faith based, Christ centered counseling and resident facility for those seeking restoration and freedom from addiction. Amber serves along side her husband, Pastor Jonathan Thomas at Living Waters Ministries in several capacities. Her other primary focus has been as a Para Educator of first graders at the South Hill Elementary School. Because of her passion to serve the needs of others, she has been an active part of the Bread Box for the past few years and a resource provider when we have CARE needs.
The other leadership change will be with the homebound program, which has been renamed FAST ( Food Assistance and Supplement Team) . This program will be lead by Fred Williams. The FAST program continues to focus on supplementing the individual needs of those who are homebound. Most of these clients come to us through a LCAAA partnership. Fred has been a participant with this program and will now step into the lead role and direct this program.
In addition to the leadership changes, the operating hours of the pantry will change also. Beginning in August, the pantry will be open on the first two Saturdays of each month from 10am until 1 pm. The pantry will not be open on Thursday. The immediate advantage to this change is the availability of a larger pool of volunteers and will allow more people who need help, to access the pantry. The FAST program will remain the fourth Thursday of each month.
The Bread Box would like to thank all of our supporters for your continued investment in us. Much has transpired over the past several years. The pandemic forced changes but it also lead to improvements. Volunteer numbers dropped due to people’s caution and uncertainty about the virus, but we also gained new volunteers who brought new ideas and again we improved. With churches and some businesses closing doors, donations dropped but financial support increased and the pantry purchased more. With a new supplier, huge improvements were realized; greater variety of foods, improved availability, faster delivery, and custom packaging of our meats. The clients served have changed also. More emergency relief, more help for homeless and transients, an increase in those released from incarceration needing food and resources, more carryover from other pantry closings, and a growing number of individuals on fixed incomes that are being impacted by inflation and escalating prices, have changed the demographics.
Due to your generosity and continued support, the Bread Box has been able to make the necessary changes to meet these needs. The new leadership team will continue to adapt, learn, and creatively meet these challenges and serve the needs within the community!
