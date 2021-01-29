Our community struggles with hidden homelessness. In an effort to shine a light on homelessness, Southside Planning District 13’s Continuum of Care will be conducting the annual Point-In-Time Count on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 at 6 pm until Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 6 am. Planning District #13 (PD#13) is responsible to count individuals who are homeless in the counties of Halifax, Mecklenburg, Brunswick, and Charlotte. This yearly count is mandated by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to provide a snapshot of homelessness in Southside Virginia.
According to HUD, “The Point-in-Time (PIT) count is a count of sheltered and unsheltered people experiencing homelessness on a single night in January. HUD requires that Continuums of Care (CoC) conduct an annual count of people experiencing homelessness who are sheltered in emergency shelter, transitional housing, and Safe Havens on a single night. Continuums of Care also must conduct a count of unsheltered people experiencing homelessness.”
The count will be done a little differently this year. To keep everyone safe and free from the spread of COVID-19, volunteers will not be utilized to assist with canvasing communities. “Ride Alongs” with Law Enforcement Agencies will not happen. Instead, anyone who thinks they have encountered someone who is homeless can fill out an observation tool. We are asking everyone who assists with the count, to maintain a distance of 6 feet between you and the person you are observing.
The Southside CoC which consists of Local Law Enforcement Agencies, Department of Social Services, Hospitals, Mental Health Agencies, Probation & Paroles (Community & State), Victim Witness Programs, Churches, Food Banks, Tri-County and more will be seeking to connect with people who will be homeless on the night of Wednesday, January 27, 2021. The goal of the PD #13 is to count all people in the Counties of Halifax, Mecklenburg, Charlotte and Brunswick who meet HUD’s criteria for homelessness. This includes individuals and families: “Living in a supervised publicly or privately operated shelter designated to provide temporary living arrangement (including congregate shelters, transitional housing, and hotels and motels paid for by charitable organizations or by federal, state, or local government programs for low-income individuals)” on the night of the count (HUD, 2014 guidance) or “With a primary nighttime residence that is a public or private place not designed for or ordinarily used as a regular sleeping accommodation for human beings, including a car, park, abandoned building, bus or train station, airport, or camping ground” on the night of the count (HUD, 2014 guidance).
If you or someone you know encounters individuals or families who are homeless and need shelter please contact: Tri-County Community Action Agency’s, Homeless Prevention Program at (434) 446-6963.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.