Phase 1B sends vaccine to correctional facilities; Regional jail making plans for staff vaccinations

Inmates in the Virginia Department of Corrections are being encouraged to take the COVID-19 vaccine. Those who choose to do so are to receive free email stamps and telephone credits along with a care package filled with commissary items.
The state began issuing vaccinations earlier this year in what is called Phase 1A, which saw healthcare workers, residents of long-term care facilities, frontline workers, and those individuals with increased risk of exposure or serious illness.
Virginia’s Phase 1B plan will extend the vaccines availability to residents of correctional facilities, homeless shelters, and migrant labor camps. The VDH website says, “People living in correctional and detention facilities are at greater risk for COVID-19 because of close living arrangements with other people.” Correctional facilities along with local and regional jails and their occupational health programs will vaccinate staff and those living in the facility with assistance from the local health departments.
“We want all staff and inmates who want the COVID-19 vaccine to get their inoculations as soon as possible,” said Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) Director Harold Clarke. “This effort is important to all in the VADOC community – our staff, inmates, and the community outside the walls, where our staff and inmates’ families live. We hope this campaign leads to better health in VADOC facilities and in the Commonwealth itself.”
According to a release from the VADOC, there have been 1,177 staff members and 648 inmates in the state of Virginia that have received the Moderna vaccine as of Friday, January 15.
Major Brent Wright with Meherrin River Regional Jail says, “We have had some medical staff receive the vaccination as medical staff are in a different tier than the correctional staff and offenders. We have been working diligently with our Health Department in regards to the vaccines.”
Wright also said that the staff at the facility will receive a notification around the first of February to schedule an appointment to receive the vaccine. “The vaccines should be getting administered on February 3, according to the Health Department. We are still working with the Health Department for the offender vaccinations.”
Those who choose to receive the vaccine, which includes two doses 28 days apart. Vaccination updates can be found on the VADOC website with new numbers every Friday. Incentive packages will be distributed beginning in early March.
The number of inmates and CCAP probationers in VADOC facilities has decreased to about 25,000 during the pandemic. The VADOC operates state correctional facilities and state probation/parole but doesn’t operate or oversee local correctional facilities (jails). Jails in Virginia are run locally and overseen by the Board of Local & Regional Jails.”
