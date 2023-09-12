The Supervisors reviewed a siting agreement between the Board and Dominion Energy Monday. Wayne Carter explained that the agreement is basically a financial agreement which covers what the county would get from Dominion Energy if their special exception permit for the Finneywood Solar Project is approved. The siting agreement needs to be approved before a special exception permit application is reviewed.
Dominion representative Laura Wilson reviewed an outline of the proposed project as well as key points of the siting agreement. The Finneywood Project is a utility-scale solar project that will be located on a 1,042 acre lot in north western Mecklenburg between HWY 49 and Fort Mitchell Road. This location is a low density area and is well set back from nearby public roadways. Of the 1,042 total acreage, only 493 acres will be used.
Wilson shared that after listening to Mecklenburg’s community, Dominion has increased the project’s setbacks from both the Meherrin River and Finneywood Creek; there is now over a 200 foot setback from each of those bodies of water. They have also increased the buffers along the public roadway to 150 feet of vegetative buffer. Though the requirement for stormwater basins is currently one for every 100 acres, Dominion has opted to establish one for every 25 acres.
Some of the benefits for Mecklenburg County that Wilson cited include:
- Increased activity. “If you’ve been down to Chase City lately you’ll see a lot of construction workers and whatnot that have been frequenting the restaurants, the gas stations, and whatnot,” due to current construction projects in the area.
- Revenue Share. Since the Board has adopted the revenue share ordinance by statute there is $1,400 per megawatt, per year; this also increases by statute approximately every ten years.
- Increased tax revenue. “Just from the fact that the land will be reassessed, the property taxes will go up.”
- The siting agreement. The siting agreement is a Virginia statute which requires developers to engage in negotiating an agreement for utility-scale solar projects. The funds as listed in the proposed siting agreement can be used for several things such as mitigation of impacts, financial compensation to address capital needs, etc.
Dominion and the county have negotiated several conditions and come to the financial compensation total of $25,000 per megawatt of the anticipated name place capacity up to the maximum amount of 98 megawatts. These payments would be made in four parts at development milestones outlined in the agreement.
Chase City IDA member Mike Hightower expressed discontentment with the way Dominion has handled the proposed project. Hightower reported that last year the Board approved a project in Chase City for an apartment and shopping complex which would provide a maximum of 640 apartments. He stated that the proposed Dominion power line would go through that project. The developer of the apartment complex project was going to begin the project this past March, but backed off of the project because of the proposed power lines. The developer now says that the project will not go through if the power lines are indeed run through project.
“What the town of Chase City is asking is that the Board tables Dominion’s request for the time being until Dominion will come back to Chase City and try to resolve this power line project,” Hightower stated. He continued, “At the first Dominion meeting, we did make Dominion aware of the project that was going on. Dominion has not tried to come to us to make any adjustments. So we feel like we don’t have any other option but to hope that the Board will table their request for the time being until Dominion comes back to try to work with us. They had three different alternate lines and they chose the one that’s going to go through the project and kill it. So, I hope y’all will bare with us and help us on the situation.”
Judy Brothers, a resident who lives near the project’s proposed site, said that her and her fellow neighbors would also ask the Board to table a decision until, “we get more information on what…the capacity generated by the existing solar that we already have is, as opposed to what this one is going to do.”
Laura Wilson, Dominion’s representative, stated she wanted to clarify that the transmission line this proposed project will interconnect with is an already existing line. She stated that the transmission project spoken about is completely separate from the Finneywood Solar Project. “This is a generation asset being built by Dominion Energy Virginia to connect to an existing transmission line.”
Board Member Brenda Blackwell motioned to table the siting agreement, “due to concerns that the constituents in District 2 have.” The board unanimously approved the motion. Wayne Carter stated that they will put the issue onto the agenda for next month to discuss how long to table it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.