The South Hill Town Council meeting kicked off last Monday with a resolution of thanks and appreciation to former Town Manager Kim Callis. The resolution highlighted Callis’ many accomplishments including: “growth of the Town’s balance, reduced expenses and additional services, automation of processes, revitalization of the downtown area and completion of infrastructure improvement projects”.
“The Town, thanks to the leadership and dedication of Mr. Callis, stands ready to take advantage of opportunities and future challenges.”
Director of Finance Sheila Cutrell recommended Council approve a $110,367 appropriation from the General Fund budget to cover items such as Town Manager Services totaling $52,196.00. A breakdown of the Town Manager Services included a $41,116.00 salary, $3,146.00 to FICA, $7,286 for retirement, $448.00 for life insurance, $162.00 in disability insurance, and $38.00 for workman's compensation.
The total appropriation amount also included $30,000 in legal expenses, $6,100 for auditing, and $22,071.00 for the South Hill Volunteer Fire Department to replace a heat pump. Mike Moody was the only member of Council to vote against the request.
The Town has received quotes for an ADA Compliant Handicap Ramp for the baseball fields. The ramp was designed by an outside engineer to comply with current regulations. The Town would like to have this project completed and in place prior to the World Series scheduled for later this summer.
The Capital budget for Parks and Grounds only has $26,000 remaining for this fiscal year. The lowest quote is $72,000. This leaves a funding gap of $46,000.
Mike Moody pointed out that the issue has been addressed in the past and was voted against due to the cost of installing the ramp and asked Director of Municipal Services CJ Dean why the request was being made again.
Dean answered that it was a request from the baseball league to make it more convenient for those who have to park in the lower level parking lot and walk to the upper baseball fields.
Gavin Honeycutt asked if the town was currently out of compliance with the ADA requirements to which Dean responded, “we’re probably not out of compliance but it is inconvenient”.
“We need to be ADA compliant, that goes without saying, but for this to come up now toward the very end of our fiscal year and it sounds like we’re doing this solely because the World Series would like to have it, I’m wondering if this would be something we could work into the budget for the next fiscal year because we surely did not budget for that amount of money at this time,” said Moody.
A motion was made by Honeycutt, and seconded by Moody, to table the decision until the request can be reviewed in the upcoming budget work session.
Sealed bids were received at the Town Hall on Tuesday, April 4, for the Forest Hill Drive Drainage Improvements. Three bids were submitted: J.A. Barker Construction, Inc. submitted a bid price of $374,557.25, Smiley’s Construction, LLC submitted a bid price of $441,397.40, and Liquid, Inc. submitted a bid price of $526,990.00.
Having the lowest bid, J.A. Barker Construction was unanimously approved for the improvements project.
Floyd Edmonds thanked Council for their support of the Mecklenburg Cancer Association and the use of the exchange building for the 2nd Annual Shaggin for a Cause event, which raised $44,167 for Mecklenburg County citizens who are currently battling cancer.
Vernon Oakley Jr. began his time to address Council by first thanking the South Police Department, Southside Rescue Squad, the South Hill Volunteer, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, local medical staff members, nurses, and doctors for all that they do for the community. “We owe them our heartfelt gratitude and appreciation.”
Oakley then said that many public servants forget that they are elected by the people. “When the people do not believe in you, the Commonwealth of Virginia provides us with a way to exercise our civic duty and responsibility.”
He then referred to Section 24.2-233 of the Code of Virginia which lists acceptable reasons for recall when it has "material adverse effect upon the conduct of the office" including: Neglect of duty. Misuse of office. Incompetence in the performance.
Oakley finished by encouraging members of Council to familiarize themselves with that specific section of the Virginia Code and said he would be back next month for another “civic lesson”.
Vivian Pompliano updated Council on things happening at Pomp Boys Motors over the past two months. They have completed the sandblasting on the exterior of the building, have been in talks with Mecklenburg Tourism about doing historical tours of the building, and are currently offering free evening gowns to students attending prom.
“We just want to help and give back so we have about a dozen of them. If you know anyone who is need of a dress please send them by.”
Though there was no action to be taken against the Pomp Boys Motors business zoning application, which has been withdrawn after Council chose to postpone the decision to grant or deny the application at the February regular meeting, Roanoke Rapids resident and Pomp Boys customer Chad Solomon attempted to discouraged Council from ever approving the application.
Solomon said that he had been “scammed” by their kind deeds and community support.
“Looks can be deceiving. I should have listened to the people who told me not to do business with them. I was scammed out of almost $30,000 for a mustang I wanted to upgrade. It will be the same here if they are allowed to open.”
Pomp Boys Owner Tony Pompliano disputed Solomon’s claims saying that the mustang was sold to them in lieu of paying for his repairs. He also stated that Solomon has tried numerous times to get someone to look into his case but has had no such luck getting an attorney to work with him. The mustang currently sits in the Pomp Boys Motors showroom for sale.
“I chose to speak last tonight because frankly when the Town of South Hill goes around saying that you are friendly to business, that’s a lie. You may not be against business but you are certainly not welcoming to businesses. I can attest to that coming into this town as an outsider. I’m not from here, I chose to bring my business here, which says a lot more than somebody who has spent their whole life here.”
