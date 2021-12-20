LCSPCA Pet of the Week: Sancho

This is Sancho, a 3 year old, 70lb. Lab mix who came to us as a transfer from the county pound on 9/13/21. A lovable bear of a dog, he is sweet as honey, gentle as mist, undeniably handsome, and utterly charming. He has bold energy, loves to run, and is very strong. Sancho has had a bit of trouble with his skin, but is now on Bravecto, which usually works wonders with allergies, etc. He also came in heartworm positive, but has successfully completed treatment for that. Sancho has handled his medical issues with grace and stamina and is a wonderful soul, worthy of a loving home. He is neutered and vaccinated. Sancho is a pure delight! You can always count on a Lab to be forever young at heart, playful and good with kids. Sancho enjoys toys and stuffed animals and acts very silly sometimes. To adopt, call (434) 374-8076, or email lakecountryspca@yahoo.com. Visit LCSPCA Mon-Sat from 12-4pm at 11764 Hwy. 15, Clarksville, VA 23927.
