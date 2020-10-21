Q & A with Senate hopeful Daniel Gade

Dr. Daniel Gade has thrown his hat into the ring in hopes of beating out Democratic Senator, Mark Warner, for his seat in Congress.
Gade is a retired United States Army Lieutenant Colonel and a professor at American University in Washington D.C. Over his military career Dr. Gade was awarded the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, and two Purple Hearts. He is a graduate of West Point with the class of 1997 and has served the military in multiple locations in America and Korea.
“In 2004, his unit deployed to Iraq for Operation Iraqi Freedom. He led his unit of 150 soldiers on many combat missions, was wounded by enemy fire twice, and was decorated for valor. His second combat wounding caused his entire right leg to be amputated, and he spent the next year in the hospital, enduring more than 40 surgeries.”
I was able to sit with Dr. Gade at Luca’s Italian Restaurant on Friday afternoon where he graciously answered my questions about his plan if elected.
“How will you fight to protect our Second Amendment rights if elected?”
“I’m a constitutional absolutist and that means that the Constitution means what it says. I personally have and use a conceal carry permit and I know that the purpose of the Second Amendment is to protect our right to defend ourselves, not from criminals but from a tyrannical government. And so the best way for an individual Senator to fight for Second Amendment rights is to make sure we confirm judges who will interpret the Constitution as written number one. Number two our firearms laws need updating in a couple of areas. The first one is we need to have stiff penalties for people that use guns in crime and the General Assembly just voted down increased penalties for gun crime which is ridiculous. We should have increased penalties for gun crime so that we can get these people off of the streets and keep them off the streets. Then the National Firearms Act needs modernizing. There’s parts of it that doesn’t make a bit of sense in a 2020 context. I think for example that we need interstate conceal carry reciprocity.”
“Where do small businesses fall on your list of priorities?”
“Economic growth is my number one priority. Recovery after COVID and economic growth is number one. Small businesses are the engine of economic growth, not large businesses, certainly not government, its small businesses that grow and so we need to help our small businesses recover by continuing that Paycheck Protection plan, which Mark Warner voted against, and by allowing them freedom from as many regulations as possible so that they can grow on their own terms.”
“In your opinion, what role should the United States government play in combating human trafficking?”
“Well there’s a couple. Number one, as part of our immigration enforcement, we need to make sure that we are preventing human trafficking at the border. Number two, the federal government has excellent tools, especially through the Department of Justice to break up the criminal networks that engage in human trafficking by, for example, going after their financing and using RICO and other statutes like that to go after those organizations because human trafficking is a horrific crime and its most of the time interstate in nature and not just sex trafficking, it’s also labor trafficking and other things too. Fundamentally a lot of that stems from our failed immigration policy.”
“Where do you get your news and how do you know what you’re hearing can be trusted?
“I rarely watch TV. I get my headlines from Fox News and CNN, which are opposite of each other, but when I’m digesting news I always try to go to the source material. So the thing that I hate worst is when media tells me what a document says, just show me the document. I’m an adult I can read the document myself. So I go to the original sources whenever I can.”
“This is piggy backing off of an earlier question but how would you combat gun violence while supporting Second Amendment rights?”
“Again, I think we need to strengthen the background check system and we need to have increased penalties for gun crimes. As long as those things are done in a way that doesn’t infringe on lawfully possessing and using arms.”
“Where do you stand on the call to defund the police?”
“Well I’m against it because it’s absurd and evil. By the way Mark Warner, as Governor [of Virginia], has put in a budget that did defund the police by $50 million. I’m proud to have the endorsement of the Police Benevolent Association. I’m proud to have the endorsement of the Fraternal Order of Police, at least the one in Chesterfield County, and I will always back our law enforcement professionals.”
“Our county is currently discussing the removal of a Confederate Statue. Where do you stand on this issue?”
“So I spent time at the Lee Memorial after it was ‘decorated’ and recognized that there are people that feel as though those statues are memorializing values that we no longer hold and I understand that. If we are to remove them or move them to a museum so that they are safe from vandals, the way to do that is by process of law, not by mob rule. I’ve been very disappointed by the mob rule that has damaged or destroyed these statues and elections have consequences, so if the General Assembly votes to allow the Governor or the counties to do make that decision and then they do it, then we need to vote for different leaders. If you want a different outcome, you need to vote for different leaders.”
“Where do you stand on the Affordable CARE Act? If against, what is your plan to replace it?”
“So the Affordable CARE Act has been law now for ten years and the most important thing that it does is protect people with preexisting conditions. We need to preserve the protections for people with preexisting conditions. So until there’s an alternative that does that the Affordable CARES Act needs to stay in place. Now, there are parts that need to get changed and modernized. For example, we need to have price transparency, we need to able to sell and buy insurance across state lines. We need to increase telemedicine. We need to control pharmaceutical prices by some regulatory reform and we need to have health savings accounts that are large enough that people feel some of the burden of their healthcare so they can make wiser choices. With all of those we can control healthcare costs but certainly centralized government control of that is wrong.”
“What would you change about the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic?”
“I think the original response was clumsy and hurried and by the nature of the emergency that was probably fine but it left out a lot of small businesses. A lot of small business couldn’t negotiate the bureaucratic paperwork and so the next round, if there is going to be one, needs to be one that’s tailored to small businesses and people who are still suffering rather than a handout to big business. I was very disappointed when I saw that Mark Warner voted against COVID relief because he didn’t get everything he wanted. Politics is not the art of getting everything you want. It’s the art of getting what your constituents need and what we needed was COVID relief and he voted against it on September 10.”
“Why would you want to be a U. S. Senator?”
“I don’t care about that. What I care about is serving America, the Constitution, and Virginians. This has always been about that. Not about titles or glory or any of that.
“Lastly, is there anything else that you would like for our readers to know about yourself or anything that you would like to say to the voters?”
“In this election Virginia has a choice between a career politician and a career servant, Daniel Gade, and I hope that they will choose me.”
