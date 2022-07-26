In a special session on Monday night, the Mecklenburg County School Board voted to delay the start of the new school year by two weeks.
At the Tuesday, July 19 meeting, Dr. Abe Jeffers informed the Board that there was some concern about the readiness to have the school opened as soon as possible for students. Thought the final completion date has not changed, teachers and staff will need to have time to learn the new systems at the school.
“There’s a difference in it being a school with occupancy and being able to have a cleaned, polished, and ready to go school,” said Jeffers.
He then made the recommendation to shift the school calendar to reflect a start date of September 12 instead of August 29. This would affect the entire upcoming calendar causing everything to be pushed back eight days. Graduation would be June 17 instead of June 10. The last day for students would be June 21 rather than June 16. The change will be in place for all MCPS schools.
“In all honesty, we could move in but we really want to do this right and we would feel better having that extra time to be fully prepared,” said Jeffers.
There would be no change to the open house ribbon cutting on August 5.
On Monday night, after hearing feedback from parents, Brent Richey asked if it would be possible to make small increases to the length of the school day “or something else creative” to eliminate the later end of school date.
Superintendent Paul Nichols said that legislature has reinforced students being in school for 180 days and 140 clock hours. “I do know that 90 minutes per period on a four by four block schedule students and teachers are worn out so to add time to the day would really be stretching what you’re going to get out of the students and teachers.”
Wanda Bailey said the BETA club contacted her and that several seniors are disappointed that the new graduation date is the same as the National BETA Convention. She then asked if it would be possible to move the graduation to the weekend before June 17.
“I feel like we’re short changing our students by not allowing them to reap the benefits of what they’ve worked so hard for,” said Honeycutt.
Nichols said that the calendar could be set as it is with the possibility of making changes along the way.
Richey pointed that there are only two or three seniors that participate in the BETA convention and the Mecklenburg would still be represented by lower classman at the convention. “I get that it’s unfortunate but as far as conflicts go, it’s not affecting a huge number of students.”
Virtual days are on the calendar because, according to Nichols, teachers and staff need to stay trained to be prepared for what could happen but the goal is to get away from virtual days permanently.
At the Board’s request a one-question survey was sent out to teachers and staff about the cell phone policy for the upcoming school year. Dr. Abe Jeffers informed the board that the surveys had come back with 60% of employees disagreeing with the policy to ban cell phones from school property.
“So if it’s a 60/40 vote then they are going to be responsible for maintaining the problem? So that’s what you call stepping up to the plate right? Because if they’re going to take the responsibility then it’ll have to be controlled by the people that voted that way,” said Glenn Edwards.
Currently, the policy allows students to have their cell phones on school grounds but prohibits use in the classroom. There are caddies available in each secondary classroom for students to deposit their phones while class is in session.
“I am a little disappointed, I’m going to be honest. I thought it would go more the other way. I’ve done a lot of research on this and other school divisions. Hopewell city schools are using a pouch that stays in the student’s locker. They’ve made that investment. We need to make sure that the faculty enforces the current policy. Every piece of literature that I’ve read here lately says that cell phones are a deterrent. The teachers are not able to teach because they’re constantly telling students to put their phones away. It’s on the faculty to make sure that it’s enforced and if its not the Board will maybe make another recommendation moving forward,” said Gavin Honeycutt.
Based on the response from the teachers and faculty, the Board voted to leave the policy as it currently stands.
