Last week a devastating tornado made its way through Kentucky destroying homes, businesses, and even entire towns. As of December 17, the death toll had reached 88, making this one of the deadliest tornados in history.
When news of the destruction reached Robert and Tammy Furr, they immediately started thinking of ways to assist those left without.
“I was sitting at home Monday morning watching the news and when I saw it I went in the back and told Tammy, ‘I don’t what we’re going to do, but we’re going to do something to help these people’”, said Robert.
After posting a video on social media, Robert received a call from a friend who wanted to help him bring people together and make something happen for the victims.
From there the support began to roll in and before they knew it they were hauling at least $250,000 worth of supplies to Kentucky. Eight box trucks filled with donations, clothing, food, water, and other supplies made the 1600-mile trip to Mayfield.
“Robert has a big mouth and sometimes he can stick his foot in it, but most of the time he gets stuff done,” said Tammy.
The project received so much support from the community that it would be hard to list everyone by name, but the Furr’s want everyone to know how humbled and grateful they are for the support that they have received.
“The ones that gave know who they are and we thank you,” said Robert.
“The biggest thank you has to go to the people who made the round trip with us. It was 13 hours there and 18 hours back due to heavier traffic. Some didn’t sleep at all, Robert being one of them.”
Their trip also included a 70-year-old gentleman who, according to Tammy, never missed a beat. “He was my relief driver and I couldn’t have done it without him. I really want to say thank you to him”
They were told before arriving that they would see the worst damage on their way in to Mayfield. After seeing the devastation Robert says, though he’s not a big church going man, he believes we all have things we are called to do, and going to help the people of Mayfield is something he was called to do.
“There were parts of the town that just didn’t exist anymore. Houses were off of their foundation, there was nothing but bricks and rubble everywhere, there were stuffed animals hanging out of windows and trees. It was bad,” said Tammy.
Robert added, “But people who had nothing were still smiling. There were people on the side of the rode with gas grills giving food away. Stuff like that is just as important as having McDonalds bring in a big cooker to give food away. It was humanity at it’s best.”
“When we opened up the trailer doors and the kids saw what we had, they started crying. That made it all worth it. A whole lot of the people that went with us had to walk around the corner to have a minute to compose themselves after seeing that.”
Robert and Tammy say that they are just happy that they were able to be involved and hope to make the trip again after the holidays. “Without our community, we are nothing. Thank you for trusting us.”
