Bulldogs Hoping for Another Playoff Run

The 2021-22 Brunswick High School boys’ varsity basketball team consists of on the front, from the left, Noah Sadler, Justice Green, Enrique Gibbons, Jaheim Hicks, Trajhen Jones, Keyon Hayes and Trishon Bell. On the back from left are Khalik Parham, JaMarkell Mays, Jamari Anderson, Head Coach Charrkeo Walker, Coach Myneshia Walker, Coach Darion Mallory, Aaron Moore, Jamalachi Pearson and Darius Callis. Not pictured: Jayshaun Jones. (Dennis Smith)