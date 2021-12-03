Bulldogs Hoping for Another Playoff Run

With only two varsity returnees from the 2019-20 campaign, the Brunswick High School varsity boys’ basketball will have a lot of new faces this season.
Coach Charreko Walker returns to the helm and is optimistic about his young team even though he admits there are lots of question marks after not playing last season.
“The year off certainly hurt the kids,” he said. “Franklin was the only (district) team to play in the spring so they may be ahead of the rest of us.”
Seniors’ Jaheim Hicks and Darius Callis are the two returnees for the Bulldogs.
Hicks is a guard who was named the Tri-Rivers District offensive football player of the year while Callis is a 6-3 wing who can get to the bucket.
Senior guards Trajhen Jones, Keyon Hayes and Trishon Bell are up from the junior varsity squad as is 6-5 forward Khalik Parham.
Walker said he looks for leadership and toughness from his senior athletes.
“We are versatile,” he said. “We have a lot of kids that can play a lot of different positions.
Walker is looking for big things from 6-5 junior wing JaMarkell Mays, a transfer who played at Greensville HS in his freshman campaign.
“I think he is one of the best players in the district,” he said.
Junior sharp shooter Noah Sadler, a 6-2 wing, should help spread defenses.
Other juniors on the roster include Aaron Moore, Enrique Gibbons and Justice Green.
The sophomore class consists of 6-5 Jamari Anderson, 6-3 Jamalachi Pearson and 6-1 Jayshaun Jones.
“I expect all three to come in, play, and contribute,” said Walker.
Greensville has won the last two Tri-River District regular season titles and Walker said he still looks at them as the team to beat entering the new campaign.
“Park View is always in the mix as is Surry,” he said. “But everything starts with Greensville and to be the best, you have to beat the best.”
The Bulldogs advanced to the Class 2 state tournament in 2020 and Walker is optimistic that this year’s team can make another deep playoff run.
“I would love to see another state run,” he said.
Assistant coaches this season include Darion Mallory, Terry Hardy, Casey Walker and Darrick Summiel who will coach the JV team.
Girls’ coaches Terry Stith, Earl Jarrell and Myneshia Walker are also working with both programs.
“We all work together,” Walker said.
The Bulldogs will open their campaign at home on Wednesday night aganist Surry HS before welcoming Windsor HS on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.