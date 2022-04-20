County places further restrictions on solar

Mecklenburg County Supervisors delayed a decision on Article 20, Solar Ordinance in December due to imprecise language used throughout the proposed amendment. An improved amendment was presented to the Board this Monday.
The new proposal utilized the term ‘utility-scale' throughout, rather than using ‘utility-scale’ and ‘large-scale’ interchangeably which caused confusion at the previous meeting. They also redacted the term ‘growth boundary’ opting instead for ‘town boundary’ as growth boundary was not defined and deemed too broad. Additionally, ‘community-scale solar’ was defined and added to the ordinance.
In December, numerous members of the county came forth to express their dismay with the ordinance amendment, citing that it infringed on personal property rights and that landowners should be able to do what they want with their own land. Chase City’s Mayor Fahringer, as well as Blake Cox with the Virginia Land & Liberty Coalition and Former Board Member Gregg Gordon some of the many voices who opposed the ordinance.
However, other county members—namely Judy Brothers representing the Friends of the Meherrin River and Brandon Estes—expressed support for the amendment. Brothers cited the silting issues at both Butchers Creek and Bluestone Creek as reasons the amendment needs to be adopted. She also expressed concern for local waterways if the Board does not include language to protect local rivers, ponds, lakes and streams.
Robert Hendrick included 73 pages of typed and signed letters in Monday’s Board Packet that had been sent to the Planning Commission for review before they made their recommendation. A majority of these letters were in favor of the reworded amendment.
Board Member David Brankley proposed the Board accept the Planning Commission’s recommendation. The Board voted unanimously to adopt the amendment placing further restrictions on prospective solar facilities. The Board also adopted the subsequent amendment to the Comprehensive Plan.
Microsoft submitted a rezoning application for approximately 68.5 acres located on the North side of Butler Road Farm about 0.2 miles South of its intersection with Skipwith Road. Microsoft would like to rezone the property from Industrial M-1 to Agriculture for future development purposes. Vice Chariman Glanzy Spain motioned to approve the application, and the Board followed through.
Chase City’s Town Manager Dusty Forbes voiced the town’s support of a proposed voluntary boundary adjustment agreement between Chase City and Mecklenburg County.
Microsoft has asked for its property located mostly in the county, but partially within Chase City’s town limits to be relocated outside of the town boundary. This would enable Microsoft to minimize the regulatory agencies with which it has to deal going further.
“We are enthusiastic about supporting this, just to facilitate the Microsoft growth in the County. We feel it’s going to be of benefit to us in the long run. It’s a minimal amount of land, so we are looking forward to this going through,” Forbes said.
Vice Chairman Spain motioned that the Board approve this adjustment agreement. The Board agreed, and Chase City will hold its own public hearing on the matter.
