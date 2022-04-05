The South Hill Lions Club recognized Jimmie Keith Crowder as a Melvin Jones Fellow at the meeting last week. Crowder has been a member of the club for 60 years and is active in many of it projects on a regular basis. Lions Clubs International recognizes outstanding individuals by bestowing on them an award that is named for its founder, Melvin Jones. This Fellowship Award is the highest form of recognition and embodies humanitarian ideas consistent with the nature and purpose of Lionism. New MJFs receive a pin, commemorative plaque and a letter from the LCIF Chairperson. Club president Lisa Clary made the presentation to Crowder who received a standing g ovation from club members as well as his granddaughter Sophie Crowder who was on hand for the presentation.
Most Popular
Articles
- Impact Mission Coming to Mecklenburg and Brunswick Counties
- Larceny in Alberta investigated; Assault and battery of a family member charge filed
- House charged with 2nd degree murder in 2020 Halloween party shooting
- Body found outside of South Hill town limits
- Ebony General Store robbed
- Armed standoff ends with one in custody
- Crowder honored for longtime Lion's service
- Barbara Ann Elliott Brockwell
- PV Girls Drop a 4-3 Heartbreaker
- PV Kickers Top Franklin, 5-2
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.