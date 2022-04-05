Crowder honored for longtime Lion's service

The South Hill Lions Club recognized Jimmie Keith Crowder as a Melvin Jones Fellow at the meeting last week. Crowder has been a member of the club for 60 years and is active in many of it projects on a regular basis. Lions Clubs International recognizes outstanding individuals by bestowing on them an award that is named for its founder, Melvin Jones. This Fellowship Award is the highest form of recognition and embodies humanitarian ideas consistent with the nature and purpose of Lionism. New MJFs receive a pin, commemorative plaque and a letter from the LCIF Chairperson. Club president Lisa Clary made the presentation to Crowder who received a standing g ovation from club members as well as his granddaughter Sophie Crowder who was on hand for the presentation. 