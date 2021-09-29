LAWRENCEVILLE - On Wednesday, September 22 at 10:30 a.m., School Resource Officers reported an incident between a juvenile student and a teacher at James Solomon Russell Middle School. Deputies responded to the school to assist and investigate the incident. After arrival at the scene, deputies took Wilson Taylor, IV, age 33, into custody. Taylor was charged with assault and battery and transported to the Meherrin River Regional Jail.
Sheriff Brian Roberts said, “As always, student safety is our priority. We appreciate the continued partnership with Brunswick County Public schools in this ongoing investigation.”
The school released a statement saying, “We take the safety and security of our students and staff seriously. We are appreciative of the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Department and their continued commitment to supporting Brunswick County Public Schools.”
