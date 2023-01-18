Chamber honors MCMS Student of the Month

Together with First Citizens Bank, Southside Mortgage, and VCU Heath CMH, The South Hill Chamber of Commer would like to congratulate Mecklenburg County Middle School October Student of the Month Kevon White-Smith. Kevon's teachers describe him as a model student.  He is always prepared and attentive in class.  The 8th grader works hard and is always willing to lend a helping hand to his classmates.  Kevon demonstrates RISE everyday:  Respect, Integrity, Safety, and Excellence.