Together with First Citizens Bank, Southside Mortgage, and VCU Heath CMH, The South Hill Chamber of Commer would like to congratulate Mecklenburg County Middle School October Student of the Month Kevon White-Smith. Kevon's teachers describe him as a model student. He is always prepared and attentive in class. The 8th grader works hard and is always willing to lend a helping hand to his classmates. Kevon demonstrates RISE everyday: Respect, Integrity, Safety, and Excellence.
Most Popular
Articles
- Former PV standout is changing the landscape of his old neighborhood
- King charged with 1st degree murder in South Hill shooting, 17 more indicted in December
- Citizens object Pomp Boys approval; Owners combat customer mistreatment rumors
- VSP Seeking Tips in Lunenburg County Homicide of Missing Kenbridge Juvenile
- Taylor named Mecklenburg’s Teacher of the Year
- Chamber honors MCMS Student of the Month
- Mecklenburg Indoor Track Team Competes at Liberty
- MCHS Wrestling Team honors Seniors
- Phoenix Come Up Short Against Heritage
- Mecklenburg County Deeds Transfers through November 2022
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.