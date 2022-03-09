Small Business Spotlight: LaCrosse photography business thrives just one year after opening

Your Face Photography, LLC is a small business in LaCrosse owned by Brodnax native Shemetra Simmons.
Simmons opened the small town business in early March of 2021. After just over a year she has grown to be able to provide a variety of photography services to the community and surrounding areas.
Having always had a passion for photography, Simmons decided to make it her career path. She started doing photo shoots and different photography projects in her backyard and other outdoor locations. When business picked up she decided it was time to take a “leap of faith” and look for an office space.
“I chose the LaCrosse Commerce because it is great midway point between Brunswick and Mecklenburg counties, allowing me to provide services to both,” said Simmons.
Shemetra is a single mom to three children, Shaniyah, Ahmoni, and Shamar, and loves being able to make her own schedule so that she may spend more quality time at home with them.
Simmons has over 11 years experience in photography with the help of her mother, Shelia Simmons also of Brodnax.
“I would say I have a lifetime of experience taking pictures because I have been all about making memories since I was a child.”
Your Face Photography specializes in photography and videography for special events such as weddings, baby showers, family reunions, and retirement parties. Sessions can be booked for business portraits, corporate headshots, real estate sales, seasonal family portraits, maternity photos, newborn photos, couples photos, pet photos, senior portraits, prom photos and birthday photos with a prop selection. She also provides photo editing and nightlife on site printing as well.
Your Face Photography, LLC is located at 100 North Carter Street in LaCrosse. To book your appointment, call Shemetra at 434-738-1780 or follow Your Face Photography on Facebook and Instagram (Yourfacephotography1).
