Bayne crowned KFS Homecoming Queen

Kenston Forest School is proud to announce the 2021 Homecoming Queen.The Lunenburg Nottoway Educational Foundation Vice President, Robert Hawthorne, Jr. and KFS Head of School, Lori Bacon, crowned Miss Caroline Bayne, daughter of Stuart and Kathy Bayne of Chase City during half-time of the KFS football game on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Larry Clary Field. Pictured are Robert Hawthorne, Jr., Lori Bacon, Caroline Bayne and Stuart Bayne.
