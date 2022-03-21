Armed standoff ends with one in custody

On Sunday, March 20, the Mecklenburg County Emergency Communication Center received a call from a female subject saying that her son, 45, was threatening to harm himself in her home in the River Ridge Community in Bracey.
The female told 911 that her son was possibly in possession of two handguns. She was advised to contact a Magistrate to obtain an Emergency Custody Order (ECO) for her son.
The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office responded and remained on scene until Negotiators and the Tactical Response Team arrived. Assistance was also requested from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Gaston Fire & EMS, and the Southside Rescue Squad.
“Mecklenburg County Negotiators worked alongside mental health professionals for over twelve hours in an attempt to compel the subject to come outside of the residence peacefully,” said a press release provided by the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.
When attempts to convince the individual to exit the residence failed, Mecklenburg and Brunswick County Tactical Response Teams entered the home taking the subject into custody with no further incident.
The male subject refused initial treatment from the Southside Rescue Squad and was transported to the hospital for further assistance. His mental status is currently being evaluated.
