Fire and Rescue responding to accident with entrapment on I-85

South Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Lake Gaston Fire and Rescue, LaCrosse Volunteer Fire Department, and the Southside Rescue Squad are responding to a motor vehicle accident at the 9 mile marker on Interstate 85 Northbound. There has been a confirmed entrapment and at least one lane has been closed to through traffic. Please use extreme caution in this area. 