Former PVHS grads donate to R.T. Arnold Library

Pictured are members of the Park View High School and East End High School classes 1069 through 1072 presenting a donation to the R.T. Arnold Library in South Hill. The donation was collected as part of the Park View High School Classes of 1970’s 50 plus reunion in which they invited members of the PVHS Alumni to attend and give to the library in recognition of its importance to the community.
