Following a recommendation from the Mecklenburg County Planning Commission, the Board of Supervisors presided over a public hearing for the application by Blackacre Hypothetical, LLC to rezone seven acres of land on Oak Road to make room for three apartment buildings. The buildings will each host two two-bedroom units and two one-bedroom units to meet South Hill’s need for market housing.
Seven concerned Oak Road residents attended the meeting to voice their concerns for the Supes. Corinne Walker presented a petition signed by her counts, “95% of the current residents; over 659 years of life” that are opposed to the rezoning.
Several residents voiced the concern over water pressure in the area being affected. Irene Parrish shared that her son has built a new home in the past six months on her property; he has reportedly had to drill two different wells—one 620 feet deep and one 530 feet deep—and join them in order for a sufficient water supply.
“I am now concerned that the water-demand for the new construction of a well will further have a negative impact on my son’s water supply. Not only for his home, but all other homes in the area,” Parrish stated.
Residents were also concerned that the complex will impact traffic on the small road. Patricia Graves’s husband, a former VDOT worker, has pointed out several dangerous blind spots and curves on the unimproved road. She stated that adding traffic to the area would not help the situation. James Smith also supported this point, as he has witnessed several accidents in the past two years on Oak Road.
“We have a question about the safety and emergency-medical responders. Just a mile off of US 1 is Oak Road, which becomes a dead end with only one way in and one way out,” Corinne Walker shared. She worries that in the event of a fire, emergency personnel would have an issue getting to the source with extra residents on the street. John Janson clarified that parking for the proposed apartments would be off-street.
Larry Cook shared his concern that the apartment buildings will bring the overall property value of the area down. As property owners and grandparents, Cook said he, “wants to provide a safe and fun environment for our grandkids in a place where their young lives can be stimulated for future success,” and worries about that possibility when there is an apartment building right down the street where anyone can rent. Several other residents echoed this sentiment, afraid that potential renters may jeopardize their safety.
Patricia Graves, the last Oak Road resident to voice her concerns at the hearing asked, ““Finally, I would like to know if any of the following studies or surveys have been completed, or if they are required. Environmental impact studies, traffic-impact studies, geological surveys, well-water impact studies.”
Janson responded that the impact of the project is low enough that it does not trigger any traffic or geological impact study to meet all the codes. As for a well-water impact study, that is under the domain of the Virginia Department of Health.
Janson also reiterated that the projected impact on traffic does not nearly meet the VDOT’s requirement of over 1,000 trips per day to expand the road into a two-lane street. Currently, traffic doesn’t meet even 25% of that requirement.
After denying Board Member Claudia Lundy’s motion to send the proposal back to the Planning Commission due to the number of uncertainties, the Board voted 5-4 in favor of approving the project. Board Members Lundy, Hargrove, Tanner, and Spain were against approval.
