First Baptist welcomes a new Pastor

First Baptist Church of South Hill welcomed Pastor Steve Battaglia on Sunday, February 21. Battaglia says that he looks forward to the growth of the church, “not just numerically, but in our faith and our relationship with one another.”
Pastor Battaglia knew in high school in the 1980s that ministry was the path for him. “I came to know the Lord Jesus when I was a child but I didn’t get serious about things until I was in high school. I went to Covington Theological Seminary to become a preacher and I’ve been doing it ever since.” Battaglia has worked in several churches with different types of ministry including youth ministry, children’s ministry, mission’s ministry, and pastoring several churches in the United States.
Battaglia defines ministry, which by itself means service, as seeking for people to know who God is and to have a personal relationship with him. “That’s Evangelism but then to disciple them so they come to know him deeper, they come to know the Bible, which is his word, and so ministry takes on a lot of different hats for a Pastor. The Pastor is to teach people Gods word and how to apply it to different facets of life.” Steve says that ministry’s key purpose is to teach but along the way you “marry people, visit people, bury people and all of those things constitute serving”.
When asked how he would approach encouraging someone to attend church he referenced one of the most popular Bible verses, John 3:16. “For God loved the world so much that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” Pastor Battaglia says, “The big thing to me is not whether or not they attend church, its are they considering Jesus? If they come to know Jesus and happen to go to another church that teaching the Bible, I’m cool with that. I’d like them to come to mine just because I love to teach people and grow with people but the resurrection of Christ is what I try to encourage people with and it covers a lot of bases.”
Through his years of ministry, Pastor Battaglia has worked to balance the needs of his family with the needs of his congregation by viewing members of his congregation as family. “When I was younger it wasn’t as easy because of course we had children and you have to invest in your children. We chose for my wife to be a stay at home mom so that she could invest in the lives of our children. Now we’re empty nesters so we have more opportunity to invest more fully in the life of the church.” He continued, “My wife jokes that my whole life is the church. We go visit our children and grandchildren but otherwise our life is the church. Both of us, everything we do is for the church.”
In the future the church plans to promote the First Christian School more and boaster the children’s ministry within the church. “A lot of the small town churches struggle with attracting young people but that’s the future of the church. So I’m putting a lot of highlight in the Christian School and the service. My goal is to elevate the glory of God for it not to be all about us all the time. When we glorify God and put the attention on Him, He inevitably meets our needs. So instead of coming to church with a consumer mentality, I want us to come to church with a seeking God’s glory mentality.” The church will also work on taking advantage of social media platforms and radio broadcasting to reach more people.
Pastor Battaglia and his wife of 28 years are parents to five children and grandparents to twelve grandchildren. He is originally from the Hampton Road area but spent more than 15 years in Richmond. For the past three years he was working with a church in Chase City before making the decision to come to First Baptist. Steve has earned his Master’s Degree in Ministry and is hoping to complete his Doctorate by the end of this year.
Anyone interested in hearing one of Pastor Battaglia’s sermons can attend First Baptist Church located on North Mecklenburg Avenue on Sunday’s at 11 a.m. Sunday school and all other activities are on hold due to the Coronavirus pandemic but the church looks forward to resuming those services when it is possible. The church also broadcasts on an FM radio channel and on a local radio station for those who wish to remain in their vehicles.
