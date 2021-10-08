Local first responders honored for single call response

Members of the South Hill Volunteer Fire Department, LaCrosse Volunteer Fire Department, and the Southside Rescue Squad were presented with gold pin awards for excellence when responding to an entrapment call early in September. SSRS members include: Gavin Gwaltney, Lonnie Spencer, and Kacie Roberts. LVFD members include: Brandon Edmonds and Al Wray. SHVFD members include: Michael Vaughn, John Kelly, Ricky Jones, Jacob Lester, Chase Carter, Gage Clary, Zach Currin, Alyssa Drohan, Curtis Evans, Josh Gosney, Devin Hall, Travis Kidd, Daniel Medlin, Frank Rausch, Brad Thomason, Matthew Washburn, and Grady Waters. Also in attendance were Mayor Dean Marion, Town Councilman Shep Moss, and Town Councilman Gavin Gwaltney. (Jami Snead/Editor)