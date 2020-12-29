Microsoft makes major land purchases in county industrial parks

Two weeks ago the Microsoft Corporation acquired land from the Mecklenburg and Brunswick County Industrial Development Authorities, the Town of South Hill, and the Clarksville and Chase City Economic Development Authorities.
A combined total of almost 900 acres of land was purchased in the Hillcrest Business Park located in South Hill, the Roanoke River Regional Business Park between LaCrosse and Brodnax, and Lakeside Commerce Park in Clarksville.
The Town of South Hill owns Hillcrest Business Park, which according to the town website, is a well maintained park situated near the newly constructed VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital near Interstate 85 and U.S. Highway 1. The park also includes a helipad, a 500,000-gallon water storage tank, and standard services like DSL and other fiber services. The site also says that the South Hill IDA would like to market to one larger user with a proposed site plan of 1,128,000 million square feet.
The Lakeside Commerce Park, owned jointly by the Clarksville and Chase City Economic Development Authorities, is a 650-acre park located along Highway 58 Clarksville. The park is described as a campus-like setting, perfect for technology companies, and includes water, sewer, and fiber.
The Mecklenburg and Brunswick County Industrial Development Authorities jointly own the 185-acre Roanoke River Regional Business Park. The site is “qualified by Dominion Power for data center projects and features a robust telecommunications infrastructure.” The site is easily accessed from Interstate 85 and the nearby Mecklenburg-Brunswick Regional Airport.
At the South Hill Town Council meeting in September, David Hash hosted a public hearing for comments regarding the proposed amendment to allow a data center, defined as a “group of networked computer servers typically used by organizations for the remote storage, processing, or distribution of data”, by right in General Industrial District I-G and Industrial Park District I-P. It was also proposed that the definition of data center be added to Section 99.1-3 of the Town Code.
According to an article by Susan Kyte in The Mecklenburg Sun, County Administrator Wayne Carter “did confirm that the closings had occurred”. The South Hill Enterprise reached out via email to South Hill Town Manager, Kim Callis, and Microsoft representatives for comment but received no response from either.
