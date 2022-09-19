Today around 12:30 p.m. the South Hill Police Department, Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office, and Virginia State Police responded to South Hill Elementary School due to a threat of an active shooter.
According to Superintendent Paul Nichols, the threat was called in to the Sheriff's Office. "We have security protocols set up at each building and were fully aware that there was no one in the building that was a threat. The police communicated the threat to the office secretary and the administration promptly locked down the building."
