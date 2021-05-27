Donation made to Fort Christanna – historic fort

Past Commander E. B. Reese, left, and Commander Paul Doucette with American Legion Post 79 in South Hill, Virginia, presented a donation to Nancy Avery with the Fort Christanna Historical Site Planning Committee. The presentation was made at the Brunswick Byways Visitor Center located at 13516 Christanna Highway, Lawrenceville, Virginia, near Fort Christanna, established in 1714. (Sylvia Allen/Brunswick Times-Gazette)