Donation made to Fort Christanna – historic fort

Past Commander E. B. Reese, left, and Commander Paul Doucette with American Legion Post 79 in South Hill, Virginia, presented a donation to Nancy Avery with the Fort Christanna Historical Site Planning Committee. The presentation was made at the Brunswick Byways Visitor Center located at 13516 Christanna Highway, Lawrenceville, Virginia, near Fort Christanna, established in 1714. (Sylvia Allen/Brunswick Times-Gazette)
Most Popular
Articles
- State Police investigating fatal crash on HWY 47
- Local radio legend “Mister K” celebrating 50 years since first appearing on air
- Richmond attorneys breakdown Colonial transition to non-profit
- 34 indicted by Mecklenburg Grand Jury
- Lifelong Nurse Followed Her Calling to Emergency Department Manager
- Glynn Lewis Carter Whitten
- SSHD mobile vaccine clinic slated for June 1 in Chase City
- Staggered start schedule approved by School Board
- Rubben James Simmons
- Pet of the Week: Athena
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.