Shooting suspect flees scene; SHPD apprehends after foot chase

On April 27 at 8:10 a.m., dispatchers were notified that two people were shooting at each other in the 500 block of Ogburn Street in South Hill. Officers arrived on scene and determined that there was only one individual shooting a firearm. No injuries occurred during the shooting and the suspect was identified as Jaquelle D. Wyche, 25, of South Hill.
Wyche fled the scene immediately but was later seen by SHPD officers a few blocks away near the Food Lion shopping center. The suspect ran from officers, on foot, towards the 400 block of Benton Street where the pursuit ended. Wyche was apprehended without further incident and charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Wyche has multiple firearm convictions between 2016 and 2019 in the Petersburg Circuit Court.
The South Hill Police Department would like to thank the citizens of South Hill, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, and the Virginia State Police for the assistance with apprehending the suspect.
If anyone was in the area and saw or heard anything, you are asked to call the South Hill Police Department at 434-447-3104 or the Mecklenburg County Crime Solvers at 1-877-676-8477. Remember that Crime Solvers pays a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.
