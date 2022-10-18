Garland Birthing Center delivers 1,000th baby!

Ashley Towns, of Lawrenceville, gave birth to a beautiful baby girl, Namari Towns. Namari just so happened to be the 1,000th baby born at VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital’s Garland Birthing Center. She came into the world at 12:44 a.m., on Sept. 29, 2022, five years after opening the new hospital. She weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces, and measured 19 inches long. The staff had a gift basket ready for the new mom to welcome her baby girl.
“I was excited when I found out Namari was a milestone for the hospital,” new mother Ashley Towns said. “My care team was excellent.”
Michael Corbin, M.D., delivered the 1,000th baby. He was the physician on-call that night. He works with Ramesh Seeras, M.D. and Darrell Brown, M.D., two other obstetricians at CMH Women’s Health Services.
“The hospital has such an excellent group of medically sound doctors who care so much about their patients,” Corbin said. “It was very nice to be a part of this historic moment.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.