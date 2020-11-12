Overturned vehicle Northbound Interstate 85

South Hill Volunteer Fire and LaCrosse Volunteer Fire Departments along with Southside Rescue Squad are responding to an overturned black Honda SUV at mile marker 17 on Northbound 85. The right hand lane has been closed. Please use caution in this area.
There are two individuals entrapped in the unstable vehicle. Multiple injuries have been reported. Updates will be provided as they are received.
**UPDATE**
Both individuals have been extracted from the vehicle.
