Governor Youngkin, accompanied by Senators Frank Ruff and Jennifer McClellan, Delegates Tommy Wright and Israel O’Quinn, Congressman Bob Good, Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera, Former School Board Chairman Dale Sturdifen, as well as the Mecklenburg School Board Chairman Gavin Honeycutt and Board of Supervisors cut the ribbon for the new Mecklenburg County Middle & High School complex.
Beforehand, Governor Youngkin joined a roundtable discussion at Southside Virginia Community College to discuss their lab schools. He also reviewed plans to launch another lab school at the Southern Virginia Higher Education Center in South Boston as well as plans to expand the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research’s GO TEC middle school career connections and exploration program.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8163 raised the new school’s flag while the United States Army Band—notably led by former Park View High School Band Director, Jim Bradshaw—played.
Mecklenburg’s Superintendent Paul Nichols was the first to speak to the opening’s attendees. He explained that the procession was a little behind due to their lab school talk with SVCC.
As Board of Supervisors Chairman Glenn Barbour expressed, this complex has been years in the making. After months of back and forth between the Mecklenburg trustees, the School Board, and the Board of Supervisors over whether they should construct one, two, or three new schools, the Board of Supervisors made their decision in January 2017 in a 5-4 vote in favor of building one consolidated middle and high school complex due to the lower construction costs. To appease those against consolidation, they agreed to build the new school at a location between Park View and Boydton.
Barbour shared the moment that he realized the county’s need for a change. After being invited to tour the current middle and high schools by Superintendent Paul Nichols, “when I walked through the front doors of Park View High School, the realization struck me that these are the same halls I walked in 1967.”
School Board Chairman Gavin Honeycutt agreed with Barbour’s sentiment, stating, “seven years of tireless efforts and collaboration between the School Board and the Board of Supervisors have cultivated in this state-of-the-art, groundbreaking school complex.”
Honeycutt praised the community and business involvement throughout the entire process, and pointed out, “our impressive career center boasts the support of major area industries such as Microsoft and Mecklenburg Electric. These partnerships have afforded our students with a rewarding opportunity to grow and flourish within a focused, work-based learning curriculum.” He continued, “Instruction in HVAC, plumbing, welding, nursing, I.T., cosmetology, building trades, and auto mechanics ensures that our students will acquire the skills required for a professional and financially rewarding employment following their graduation.”
The Fifth District’s Congressman Bob Good agreed, “the development of not only innovative excellence and advancement in technology…but also, as has already been mentioned, real life transferable, practical skills that will enable our graduates to be ready to contribute, to helping America get stronger.”
Saturday’s event had a secondary purpose. Governor Youngkin as well as Senators and Delegates from both sides of the aisle joined together Saturday to sign legislation that will invest into school facilities all across the Commonwealth.
HB 563 and SB 473, known as the School Construction Fund and Program, will support $400 million in grants that will be distributed based on schools’ student enrollment and their local needs.
It will also provide $450 million of competitive grants for high-need school’s construction, expansion, and modernization projects in partnership with their local school boards.
SB 471 will provide $400 million of school construction loans and will make additional improvements to the administration of the Literary Fund Construction Loan Program in order to fix school infrastructure.
Delegate Israel O’Quinn, the Deputy Majority Leader, sponsored HB 563. Senator Jennifer McClellan sponsored both SB 471 and SB 473. Both attended the grand opening.
Congressman Good recounted, “I think we all can remember as students the anticipation of every new school year and the excitement of coming back to school. I can only imagine what it’s like to see Park View and Bluestone—former rivals united together as Phoenixes here—and I can only anticipate the excitement of that first football game as they come together.”
Senator Jennifer McClellan expanded on Good’s statement. She stated that though there were ‘rivals’ from both the Democrat and Republican parties in attendance, they united for one purpose above all else: for the children.
She shared how the school her daughter attended caught on fire one day by a still unknown cause. She stated that there are too many school buildings in Virginia that are not modernized and could meet the same fate due to faulty and old wiring or flammable materials.
She asked, “If [our kids] are in a building—like many of the buildings in my district…that are falling apart, that are rat-infested, that have mold in the ceiling, how are they going to learn? How are they going to believe themselves if they walk into a building that shows them no one believes in [them]?”
Delegate Israel O’Quinn stated that now, “we’re finally going to be able to put real resources into replacing outdated and crumbling school buildings across the Commonwealth.” He explained that passing this framework is a win in the right direction, though it does not make him, Senator McClellan, or Governor Youngkin the winners. Rather, “it makes our children the winner. They are going to be the ones that reap the benefit of what we were able to do this year.”
Governor Glenn Youngkin was the last to speak. He commended the county on a job well done even after all the strife during the beginning of the process. He stated, “it is inspiring because we have been talking about innovation in education, innovation in Pre-K, innovation in K-12, education innovation in community college, innovation in four year degrees…this is what innovation is all about.
“I’m reminded of the fact that when people come together—in the comments earlier about rivals united—when you think about West End and East End, government and business all coming together to fulfill a dream…That’s what the spirit of Virginia is all about.”
He continued to explain that amazing things like the new school complex and the new legislation can only be accomplished once people come together and put their own desires down to invest in the future. That, “the single most important thing we will do is invest in our children’s future,” have confidence in their abilities to reach their goals, and allow children to chase their own interests and dreams.
“So thank you for loving your children in Mecklenburg County. Thank you for, in fact, sacrificing your interests for theirs. Most importantly, thank you for having such confidence in their futures, because their future will be our future and it’s one that I am so excited to watch unfold.”
