Dance student holds diaper drive for Selah Center

Kacy Freeman, age 9, was challenged by her Dance It Out coach to do a community project. Kacy chose to do a Diaper & Wipes drive to benefit The Selah Center. The Selah Center is a pregnancy help center which provides support to pregnant women and families with young children in the South Hill, Clarksville and South Boston areas. The new satellite office in the South Hill area is located in the Commerce Center at 100 N. Carter St, LaCrosse. Call 434-362-2207 or text 434-253-0733 to make an appointment. “Kacy did an amazing job collecting many diapers and wipes along with financial donations to support The Selah Center ministry and families in the area.”
