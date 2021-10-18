Public help needed in search for SH man

The South Hill Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Monte Reavis, 22.
Reavis was last seen on Evans Creek Road in Brodnax on October 10. He is black male with brown eyes, a small tattoo on his chest, and a surgical scar on his abdomen. He is 5’11” tall and has no known medical issues.
If you have information on his whereabouts, please contact the Mecklenburg County Emergency Communication Center at 911 or 434-738-0028.
