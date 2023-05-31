Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Mecklenburg County. The crash occurred May 24, 2023 at 1 p.m. on Route 58, less than a mile east of Route 669.
A 2013 Honda Accord was traveling east on Route 58 when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a driveway embankment. The impact sent the vehicle into the air and caused it to overturn several times before finally coming rest on its roof.
The driver, Theresa A. Deluca, 50, of South Hill, died at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.
A 3-year-old female passenger was secured in a child safety seat and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
The front seat passenger, Terry S. Deluca, 29, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
