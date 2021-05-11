New Business Spotlight: Virginia Homes of Boydton

Virginia Homes of Boydton cut the ribbon on their South Hill location on Wednesday morning, May 5.
Business Owner Tommy Arnold, along with Chamber of Commerce Board President, Brentley Morris and Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce, Shannon Lambert, cut the ribbon with invited guests at 11 a.m.
The movable housing business has been around for over 100 years under the ownership of the Arnold family. Tommy’s father, A.W. Arnold, began working in the housing business in Vicksburg, Mississippi in the 1920’s. While Mr. Arnold was working as a partner at the Nichols Bus Company, they began building barracks to be used during World War II. Once the war ended, the company began manufacturing house trailers.
Tommy Arnold came to Virginia in 1958 to work in management with the Magnolia Company. He later founded Virginia Homes in 1969 located in Boydton. The company has remained under the Arnold family for four generations, currently being managed by Tommy’s grandson, Scott Sparkman.
The new branch in South Hill is located on Arnold Drive near the Microtel and is managed by Tracy Kegley.
