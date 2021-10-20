Rotarians head to District Conference

Members of the South Hill Rotary Club attended the annual District 7600 Rotary District Conference in Richmond over the weekend. They painted purple pinkies as a fundraiser for PolioPlus at the event. The purple pinkies in third world countries denote the fact that one has already received the Polio vaccine so it is not duplicated. The club raised $245.00 for the project. Pictured: Susie Brack, Lisa Clary, Lynn Ellis (Club President), Keith Ellis, Randy Cash and Clyde Wilson.
