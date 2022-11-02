Post 79 contributes to veterans and first responders

American Legion Riders from Post 79 in South Hill present Carol Connolly of New Freedom Farm a check for $500. The non-profit farm exists to aid veterans and first responders who suffer from PTSD, substance abuse or other disabling conditions through peer support, farm work and interaction with the farm's 12 horses. The farm's services are free for all attendees.  Please help the Riders support this and other charities by making a donation at our drop boxes located at Wilson's Restaurant, E-Z Stop, the Sunoco across from Appleby's, & Magnolia Green,  as well as Shell Oil, 7-11 & Huddle House in Bracey.