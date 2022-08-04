VA Governor to help open new school facility

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin will be present at the grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony to be held at the Mecklenburg County Middle/High School facility on Friday.
In attendance with Youngkin will be 5th District Congressman Bob Good, State Senator Frank Ruff, Delegate Tommy Wright, and other local government, education, civic, and business leaders.
“This is a very exciting time for Mecklenburg County Public Schools as we are finalizing the new middle school and high school facility for our students, staff, and community. This building was designed to prepare students for success with jobs in the modern workforce through significant career literacy, focused academics and industrial credentialing, and targeted workforce interaction through our six career academies. The facility was also designed with the latest technology to protect our students and staff for all types of emergencies. Finally, it was designed to serve our home communities with enhanced athletic, fine arts, and recreational facilities. We are the Phoenix, the renaissance of optimism for a brighter future for the students, families, and business in Mecklenburg County,” said Superintendent Paul Nichols.
Invited guests will be welcomed by the United States Army 29th Division Band starting at 3:45 p.m. Shortly after Nichols will welcome Governor Youngkin and others for speeches and the ribbon cutting ceremony. The event will end with a brief tour of the facility.
Parking is available for invited guests in the student/ teacher parking lot on the right side of the main building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.