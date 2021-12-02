Petty honored for service to Ruritans

Odell Petty is honored as Ruritan of the month by Clarksville Ruritan President Greg Pipan. Odell was praised for her five years of service to the club and as being considered one of Tuesday night bingo’s favorite workers. She also helps with the thrift shop and the stew sales.
