Powell named Brunswick Chamber's Student of the Month

Brunswick Academy is proud to announce the Brunswick County Chamber of Commerce’s January 2021 Student of the Month: Kyle Tyler Powell.
Kyle, a senior at Brunswick Academy, is the son of Tim and Nevine Powell of South Hill. He has two brothers - Kien, BA Class of 2019, and Aiden, a Brunswick Academy 8th grader. Kyle is in Brunswick Academy’s most rigorous curriculum, the Honors Program; in addition, he is enrolled in several Dual Enrollment courses: Calculus, Advanced Chemistry, English Composition, and Advanced Government.
Along with earning exemplary grades in his studies, Kyle is an active participant in other Brunswick Academy opportunities. He serves as the Lead Co-Chair of the Honor Council, Vice President of the National Honor Society, and a Teacher’s Aide for the STEM program. Kyle also volunteers on the Tech Crew for Brunswick Academy’s theatre productions. Furthermore, he is an accomplished athlete for both the Varsity Cross Country and Soccer teams.
Kyle has applied to many universities, both in-state as well as out-of-state, and is anxiously awaiting those responses. He is interested in studying computer science.
