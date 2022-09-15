VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital earns ACR reaccreditation

VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital has been awarded a three-year term of reaccreditation in computed tomography (CT) as the result of a recent review by the American College of Radiology (ACR). CT scanning — sometimes called CAT scanning — is a noninvasive medical test that helps physicians diagnose and tailor treatments for various medical conditions, like stroke, cancer and trauma.
“I am very proud of our commitment to quality over many years,” said Todd Howell, vice president of professional services. “We have a great team and they do wonderful work.”
The ACR gold seal of accreditation represents the highest level of image quality and patient safety. It is awarded only to facilities meeting ACR practice parameters and technical standards after a peer-review evaluation by board-certified physicians and medical physicists who are experts in the field. Image quality, personnel qualifications, adequacy of facility equipment, quality control procedures and quality assurance programs are assessed. The findings are reported to the ACR Committee on Accreditation, which subsequently provides the practice with a comprehensive report that can be used for continuous practice improvement.
“Our patients can have a sense of comfort knowing the vigorous survey we undergo,” said Wendy Farley, radiology director.
The ACR, founded in 1924, is a professional medical society dedicated to serving patients and society by empowering radiology professionals to advance the practice, science and professions of radiological care. The College serves more than 37,000 diagnostic/interventional radiologists, radiation oncologists, nuclear medicine physicians, and medical physicists with programs focusing on the practice of medical imaging and radiation oncology and the delivery of comprehensive health care services.
CT scans require a provider order. Visit vcu-cmh.org to find a clinician.
