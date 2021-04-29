Victoria teen dies in Old Cox Rd crash

At 12:49 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28, Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 660 (Old Cox Rd.), two miles east of Route 47.
A 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche ran off the right side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned.
A 14-year-old male passenger from Victoria, Va. died at the scene.
Several other juveniles in the vehicle, including the 17-year-old female driver, were transported for treatment.
This is all the information we have at this time. The crash remains under investigation.
