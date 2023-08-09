“Let’s Get Wacky” promises to be a fun-filled, exciting, and surprising two-hour event. Story time, “wacky” art activity, book selections, spinning wheel for prizes, wacky parade, and loads of picture taking will surely capture the children’s interest and motivate them to get excited about reading!
Sponsored by Books-N-Me, this is the first of several themed events that the organization will offer to local elementary-aged children. The objective of Books-N-Me is to motivate the children to read more and eventually increase their reading literacy skills. To obtain this objective, the organization sponsors fun activities which focus on reading: Story time sessions, Themed Events, and Pop-Up Book Fairs.
This FREE themed event will take place at the Averett Baptist Church, 2654 Averett Church Road, Nelson, Virginia, Saturday, August 19 from 12 noon until 2 p.m. Pre-registration is required, and participants must be in grades K-5 and residents of Mecklenburg County. Space is limited; so, pre-register as soon as possible by calling (434)362-0181 or (804)296-6273 or by emailing booksnme23@gmail.com. The Books-N-Me team looks forward to seeing you and your child there!
